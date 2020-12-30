No. 1 of ’20: WVU hoops upsets No. 4 Baylor to end season

On the final day of 2020, we have arrived at the last (but not least) moment of the wild year — WVU’s upset of No. 4 Baylor on the basketball court.

Bob Huggins’s squad went into that contest on the tail end of a poor show of form. WVU had dropped six of its last eight games, including a pair of three-game losing streaks that slipped them out of the rankings.

Baylor came in to this matchup after a road bump as well. After a 23-game win streak that took the Bears through much of conference play, they began to buckle with a pair of narrow losses to Kansas and TCU. Still, they held on to their four-spot in the rankings, and were poised for the second spot in the Big 12 Tournament — and possibly a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Needless to say, West Virginia needed a win — not only for seeding, but for valuable momentum.

It didn’t look good early on, as the Bears started off to a 9-0 lead early. WVU answered, tying it up at the 11-minute mark.

Over the next 20 minutes and through halftime, a slugfest ensued. Both the lead and momentum changed hands several times as either team couldn’t establish a foothold.

Things changed with 11 minutes to go, however. As Baylor held a narrow lead, they suddenly went cold — giving WVU the opportunity to take the advantage. Ultimately, at the 9:02-mark, West Virginia went ahead, taking the lead that they never let go of for the rest of the contest.

At the final buzzer, fans flooded the floor as WVU won, 76-64.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. emerged as the star in this one after struggling through Big 12 play, adding 18 points on 54.5 percent shooting along with four boards and an assist. Oscar Tshiebwe also finished with a strong stat line, earning a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Also scoring in double digits were Sean McNeil and Miles McBride, who added a highlight with a posterizing dunk in the closing minutes. But the real story was senior Chase Harler, who got national attention after proposing to his girlfriend at the Senior Day ceremonies before tip-off (don’t worry — she said yes).