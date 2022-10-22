WVU volleyball coach Reed Sunahara shouts to his team during the Mountaineers’ match against Kansas. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia volleyball remains winless in the Big 12 Conference after falling to No. 1 Texas in straight sets on Saturday, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14.

The Mountaineers (7-15, 0-8 Big 12) had a tough task in facing the Longhorns (15-1, 7-1), who were coming off their first loss of the season. Texas stormed back with a purpose against WVU, finishing with 27 blocks and a .380 hitting percentage.

WVU, on the other end, logged a .052 hitting percentage and blocked just three attacks from the Longhorns.

Logan Eggleston further built her Big 12 Player of the Year resume in the victory, leading the game with 11 points and her team with 8 kills. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres led Texas with 25 assists.

Bailey Miller continued her strong freshman campaign for the Mountaineers, recording nine kills and 11 points. Kamiah Gibson finished with 18 assists.

West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum as the Mountaineers get another chance for a Big 12 win when they host Iowa State. The Cyclones are on a five-match win streak which includes a win over the top-ranked Longhorns.