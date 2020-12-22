No. 10 from ’20: Big 12 stays course toward fall sports

Our countdown of the best moments from 2020 begins with an important decision from the conference

Our countdown of the most memorable moments of 2020 begins with an important decision from the Big 12 Conference.

On Aug. 12, the conference announced that it was committed to playing fall sports after other leagues had already delayed or canceled their fall seasons. This set the stage for West Virginia’s football, volleyball and women’s soccer programs to return to action.

The decision came exactly five months after the Big 12 shut down all competitions due to COVID-19 — and it gave mountaineer fans hope that they’d see their favorite teams compete once again.”

