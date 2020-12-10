No. 11 Mountaineer men’s hoops opens home slate against North Texas

Finally — men’s basketball is back at the WVU Coliseum.

The 11th-ranked Mountaineers will play their first home game against the North Texas Mean Green in a non-conference clash. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on Friday on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This game was added to the Mountaineers’ schedule after their game against Robert Morris, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Colonials.

In order to get this game on the schedule, WVU director of operations Josh Eilert had to jump through some real hoops.

“I’d have to look at the log, but I’m guessing I probably talked to 50 schools,” he said. “There are just so many moving parts to all of this….Someone can show some interest, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to call you back….Not everybody is looking to fill the 27 games.”

West Virginia has never before faced North Texas, however the Mean Green will be WVU’s second opponent out of Conference USA this season. Earlier this season in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, the Mountaineers defeated Western Kentucky 70-64.

All-time against C-USA, WVU holds a 15-5 record — including a 10-2 mark against Marshall since their entrance in the conference in 2005.

The Mountaineers have been led so far this season by Derek Culver and Deuce McBride, with both averaging over 15 points per contest. The first part of the season has been especially good to Culver, a junior forward, as his statline is sitting in double-double territory.

The Mean Green have gotten off to a slow start to this season with a 1-2 record — defeating Mississippi Valley State, but falling to Mississippi State and Arkansas. Three scorers are averaging double figures through three games, but Zachary Simmons is the leader with a clip of 12.3 points per contest.

They are led by third-year coach Grant McCasland, under whom the Mean Green have won at least 20 games each season. He was named the C-USA Coach of the Year in 2020.

Action between the Mountaineers and Mean Green tips off at 3 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.