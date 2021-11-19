No. 11 WVU, Virginia Tech set to face in NCAA Tournament Second Round

West Virginia men’s soccer gets its first crack at the NCAA Tournament under Daniel Stratford on Sunday — and they get to do it against one of the Mountaineers’ biggest rivals in Virginia Tech.
The 11th-seeded Mountaineers (11-3-4, 4-1-1 MAC) will face the Hokies (11-5-3, 3-4-1 ACC) at 1 p.m. ET at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the 21st time in history after they beat Campbell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 2-1. West Virginia, on the other hand, is sitting pretty after its first-round bye as the 11-seed.
Virginia Tech won a nail-biter over the Camels, moving on to the second round after a late game-winner from Kahlil Dover.
Virginia Tech owns the rivalry series, which dates back to 1963, with eight wins to WVU’s four. West Virginia took the last meeting in Morgantown 3-0 in 2014, however, before the Hokies won the last meeting in Blacksburg 2-0 a year later.
Since then, the rivalry has been dormant.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.