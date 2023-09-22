MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 2 WVU (6-0-2, 0-0-2 Sun Belt) men’s soccer tied with Georgia Southern (1-3-4, 0-0-2 Sun Belt) Friday night in a 0-0 battle that saw the Mountaineers dominate every corner of the stat sheet, except for goals scored.

“All of the sudden, we’re No. 2 in the country [and] we have a high ranking by our name. We’d be naive to think team’s won’t come here and defend, and approach the game the way [Georgia Southern] did,” head coach Dan Stratford said. “Like I said, they played well. They executed really well on their side.”

Both teams went into the halftime locker room without a goal with the score knotted at 0-0, but WVU outshot Georgia Southern 10-0 in the first half, and four of those shots were on goal.

That trend extended into the second half, and the Mountaineers finished the match with a 20-2 advantage in shots over Georgia Southern. Eagle goalkeeper Nate Martinez successfully saved seven WVU shots on goal.

The Mountaineers also attempted 17 corner kicks, while the Eagles recorded just one.

WVU’s best scoring chance came midway through the second half when forward Yutaro Tsukada struck a ball from 20 yards out, aiming for the corner of the net behind Martinez’s left hand. Martinez fully extended to his left side to deflect Tsukada’s attempt out of bounds.

Tsukada finished the night with eight shots (three on goal). Forward Marcus Caldeira also attempted three shots on goal.

“With such a tough conference schedule, it’s going to hurt where our point-tally is right now, but we’ve done a lot of good things so far this season, and if somebody would’ve offered me 6-0-2 I would’ve taken it,” Stratford said.

WVU has two games on the schedule next week: one nonconference game and one Sun Belt home matchup. The Mountaineers will travel to UNC Greensboro for a 7 p.m. kickoff Tuesday before returning home to face Georgia State next Saturday at 2 p.m. in Morgantown.