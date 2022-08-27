The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns home to play host to Saint Francis (Pa.) on Sunday, Aug. 28. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET.

It’s Youth Soccer Day, with free admission for youth in eighth grade and younger wearing a youth soccer jersey. The Mountaineers also will host a postgame youth clinic and participants will be entered to win a signed WVU women’s soccer game jersey.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 12 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Liam Belan have the call of Sunday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, West Virginia fell, 2-0, to No. 10 Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 25. Despite senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey’s slew of impressive saves in the first half, the Penn State attack wore down WVU in the second half to score two goals and secure the win. In the final stats, Penn State outshot West Virginia, 17-9, while it recorded a 7-4 lead in corner kicks. Massey had an impressive showing with six saves, one shy of her career best.

Sunday’s contest marks the sixth all-time meeting between West Virginia and Saint Francis, as the Mountaineers hold a 5-0 advantage in the series. The two teams first met in WVU’s inaugural season on Sept. 18, 1996, with the Mountaineers defeating the Red Flash at home, 2-0. Since that first matchup, West Virginia holds a 4-0 advantage in Morgantown.

The two programs met last season, with WVU tallying a 5-0 win in Morgantown on Sept. 12. Five different Mountaineers found the back of the net against SFU in 2021, including Julianne Vallerand who notched the game winner. Lauren Segalla, Isabella Sibley, Leah Sparacio and Dilary Heredia-Beltran also added goals for WVU in the win.

Sara Butler is in her first season as the head coach of the Saint Francis women’s soccer program, as the Red Flash enter Sunday’s contest with a 0-3 mark so far this season. The squad is coming off a 3-0 loss to La Salle on Aug. 25, after opening the campaign with a pair of losses to Bucknell and Robert Morris

Freshman forward/midfielder Raine Korpics and sophomore forward/midfielder Lauren Pyle co-lead the squad with one goal apiece this season, while junior midfielder Paige Theobald has notched one assist. Junior goalkeeper Sarah McConnon leads the squad in goal with 16 saves through the team’s first three contests.