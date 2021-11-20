No. 22/23 WVU women’s hoops concludes homestand vs. Radford

WVU guard Kirsten “KK” Deans sizes up a St. Francis defender in the Mountaineers’ season-opening victory over the Red Flash at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 16, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

The No. 22/23-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its season-opening homestand on Sunday, Nov. 21, as the Mountaineers play host to Radford at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Sunday’s contest against the Highlanders will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game also can be found on 98.3 FM/1490 AM WBKE, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

WVU will host a Fansgiving canned-food drive on Sunday, as the team encourages all fans to bring canned goods to the game to support local food banks. The contest also is the first of two camp reunion nights, with all 2021 summer camp participants receiving free admission to the game. The matchup against the Highlanders also is Family Day, and a team autograph session will take place following the game.

West Virginia and Radford meet for the fourth time on Sunday. WVU has won every meeting in the series and is 3-0 all-time against RU. The Mountaineers and Highlanders have matched up at a neutral site during the last two meetings. The two teams last played in Morgantown on Dec. 2, 2009.

West Virginia is averaging 71.0 points per game in the series against Radford, while also holding RU to 40.0 points per game

Radford is coming off its first win of the season, after defeating Lenoir-Rhyne, 75-44, on Nov. 19. Prior to that, RU began the season on a two-game losing streak and lost to Pitt, 82-63, and Marshall, 68-64. Alyssa Chapman currently leads the Highlanders in scoring average at 14.0 points per game. Ashley Tudor has scored a team-high 40 points this season and is averaging 13.3 points per game.

Additionally, Kyanna Morgan (10.7) and Destinee Marshall (10.5) are both double figures in scoring this season. Chapman also is leading Radford’s rebounding efforts this season and is averaging 6.0 boards per game. Bryonna McClean has hauled in a team-high 16 rebounds for the Highlanders this season.

Radford is led by ninth-year head coach Mike McGwire, who is 143-100 in his tenure with the Highlanders.

WVU is coming off a 78-58 win over Kennesaw State on Nov. 19, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Three Mountaineers finished the game in double figures, including senior guard Jasmine Guard, who tallied a career-high 14 points. Eight of those tallies came in the second quarter. Carson was joined in double figures by junior forward Esmery Martinez (13) and junior guard KK Deans (12). Additionally, Martinez hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds and collected her first double-double of the season and 16th of her career.

West Virginia finished the game shooting 27-of-59 (45.8%) from the floor, including 11-of-24 (45.8%) from 3-point range. WVU also outrebounded KSU, 34-33, and forced 23 turnovers in the game.