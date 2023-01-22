STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite winning the first bout of the day, the West Virginia University wrestling team closed out the weekend with a 28-7 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State inside Gallagher Iba Arena on Sunday.

The Mountaineers (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after fifth-year senior Killian Cardinale, ranked No. 7 in the country at 125 pounds, opened Sunday’s dual with a 14-4 major decision over Oklahoma State’s Zack Blankenship. Cardinale gained a team-high six takedowns, including three in the first period alone.

OSU (8-1, 4-0 Big 12) claimed the next four matches to take a 15-4 advantage into the second half of action.

At 165 pounds, junior Peyton Hall picked up a 6-2 decision over No. 21 Wyatt Sheets to pull WVU within eight points. Hall’s win marks his third victory of the season over a ranked opponent and 18th win overall.

The Cowboys went on to sweep the final four matches to secure the victory.

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum for a pair of Big 12 duals against No. 4 Iowa State on Feb. 3 and No. 15 Northern Iowa on Feb. 5.

Match Results

125: No. 7 Killian Cardinale (WVU) major dec. Zach Blankenship (OSU), 14-4

133: No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU) won by fall over Davin Rhoads (WVU), [T – 5:47]

141: No. 17 Carter Young (OSU) dec. HM Jordan Titus (WVU), 5-1

149: HM Victor Voinovich (OSU) dec. Jeffrey Boyd (WVU), 8-3

157: No. 11 Kaden Gfeller (OSU) dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 5-3

165: No. 8 Peyton Hall (WVU) dec. No. 21 Wyatt Sheets (OSU), 6-2

174: No. 5 Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Scott Joll (WVU), 14-11

184: No. 12 Travis Wittlake (OSU) major dec. HM Anthony Carman (WVU), 16-7

197: HM Luke Surber (OSU) major dec. HM Austin Cooley (WVU), 14-5

HWT: No. 20 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) vs. HM Konner Doucet (OSU)