MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU baseball’s Big 12 home opener is coming up.

After taking two of three from K-State on the road and then defeating Marshall in front of more than 5,000 fans, the Mountaineers return home this weekend and turn their attention to Kansas.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup on the diamond.

No. 24 WVU baseball vs. Kansas series information

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Granville, West Virginia

All-time series: WVU leads series 18-12 since 2013

Last meeting: West Virginia 10, Kansas 8 (May 1, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas)

West Virginia record: 22-7, 2-1

Kansas record: 13-14, 3-3

Game 1

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (2-0, 3.56 ERA)

KU probable starter: RHP Cole Baumgartner (3-0, 3.69 ERA)

Game 2

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Blaine Traxel (5-2, 2.57 ERA)

KU probable starter: RHP Sam Ireland (3-3, 4.58 ERA)

Game 3

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV/stream: ESPNU and the ESPN app

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Robby Porco (3-1, 8.31 ERA)

KU probable starter: TBA

Matchup preview

Both West Virginia and Kansas are hot heading into Easter weekend.

WVU has won four of its last five games. By taking two of three from Kansas State, the Mountaineers became the first road team to win a Big 12 series this season, even though they were the last team to begin league play.

Meanwhile, Kansas has won five straight, including a Big 12 series sweep against Baylor and a nonconference win this week vs. Missouri State.

Skipper Dan Fitzgerald is in his first season at the helm with the Jayhawks. He spent last season as an assistant coach at LSU and the previous 10 seasons at Dallas Baptist.

Kodey Shojinaga leads the Jayhawks with a .388 batting average, while Janson Reeder has a team-high six home runs and 23 RBI.

For WVU, second baseman JJ Wetherholt continues to dominate opposing pitching. He leads the nation in hits with 56, is the top-rated second baseman in the country according to D1Baseball and was recently named to the midseason watchlist for the Golden Spikes Award.

Promotions at the ballpark for this series include Friday Night Happy Hour, Star Wars Day (first 250 fans will receive WVU lightsaber) and Family Day on Saturday, and Kids Day on Sunday.