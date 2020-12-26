No. 6 from ’20: Huggins and Carey hit major career milestones

Two of the most beloved coaches on the campus of West Virginia University had a heck of a 2020 for their career resumes.

Bob Huggins is quickly climbing up the college basketball all-time wins list and passed a few iconic names last season — and he hasn’t stopped yet. It culminated with WVU’s win over Iowa State at home on March 4, when he earned win No. 880, putting him over legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith and in sole possession of the list’s sixth spot.

Earlier in the season, he passed Kentucky great Adolph Rupp when the Mountaineers defeated Kansas State for his 877th win. Now, he sits at 889, and could ostensibly break the 900 mark by the end of this season.

On the women’s side, Mike Carey is right on his tail with 704 wins in his career. Carey hit his 700th win a little more recently, when the Mountaineers defeated LSU in their second game of the 2020-21 season.