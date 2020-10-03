No. 7 Mountaineers score twice in 16 seconds to snatch bounce-back victory over Texas

Two quick, back-to-back goals early in the first half were enough to give No. 7 West Virginia the 2-1 victory over Texas in Morgantown on Friday.

Things got interesting for the Mountaineers in the 17th minute when a Longhorn defender knocked down Enzi Broussard in the penalty box. After the referee pointed to the spot, Jordan Brewster stepped up and scored the penalty shot to put WVU up 1-0.

Right after the kickoff, the ball went right back into the Texas defensive third. A mix-up in front of the net made the ball slip right by keeper Savannah Madden, giving Lauren Segalla the easy finish — just 16 seconds after Brewster’s penalty.

The Longhorns didn’t stay scoreless for long. Minutes later, they were able to take advantage of a West Virginia turnover to set up a counter attack. Julia Grosso found the back of the net, with the assist from Haley Berg.

Jordan Brewster takes a shot from the spot in the first half of Friday’s clash with Texas.

Although the scoreline showed a one goal differential at halftime, the game wasn’t quite that close. The Mountaineers owned 61 percent of first half possession, 73 percent of which was in their attacking half.

West Virginia kept the pressure up in the second half, but not quite as tight as it was in the first. The Mountaineers got five additional shots on net, but weren’t able to get any more past Madden, who finished with five saves.

“I credit the goalkeeper on Texas, she was incredible,” said head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.

Despite the lack of scoring in teh second half, the intensity still remained. Segalla would later pick up a yellow card while making a cut inside the Texas penalty box, colliding with a Longhorn defender.

After the game, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown called WVU goalkeeper Maddie Murphy, who had one save, her player of the game and praised the team as a whole for their performance in the victory.

“I thought the girls really responded well [to last week’s loss],” Izzo-Brown said. “They were keying in and [had] high focus and wanted to come back and respond with a win, and I thought the intensity and mentality tonight was exceptional.”