West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Promo: Homecoming

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 3-4

TCU record: 7-0

Series history: WVU leads 7-4

Last meeting: WVU 29, TCU 17 in Fort Worth, Texas (2021)

Favorite: TCU (-7)

Tickets: WVUGame.com

Matchup preview

West Virginia’s schedule only gets tougher as the Mountaineers face their second ranked opponent of the campaign in the Horned Frogs. TCU is the top team in the league after making a comeback win over Kansas State, and it will look to preserve its undefeated record on Saturday in front of the Mountaineers.

TCU also will want revenge, as it has lost to West Virginia in four straight campaigns. This Horned Frogs team is well-versed in that short history as many of its players, including quarterback Max Duggan, returned to the program for 2022.

WVU, on the other hand, is dealing with a growing injury list. The Mountaineers could be without as many as two running backs on Saturday, while two offensive linemen could miss the game as well. JT Daniels will look for a bounceback game at quarterback after his three-interception performance in Lubbock.