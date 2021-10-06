No. 9 West Virginia women’s soccer hits road for first league away test at Kansas State

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (GBN) – The ninth-ranked West Virginia women’s soccer squad opens a two-game road trip to the Sunflower State as it faces Kansas State for its first Big 12 road test of the season. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

One of the newer programs in the Big 12, the Wildcats have posed little threat to the Mountaineers. Since the program was established in 2016, the two programs have squared off four times, with all of those clashes going in favor of West Virginia.

In fact, Kansas State was scoreless against WVU until the 2020 season — with the combined scoreline sitting at 12-1 across four matches. Brookelynn Entz was the first scorer for the Wildcats as she went on to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Regardless of past results, road clashes always provide a different challenge to West Virginia. Despite the Mountaineers’ undefeated away record through two games so far, there’s no doubt that coach Nikki Izzo-Brown prefers the comfort of her team’s Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to a two-game road trip.

“I just want to play every game at home, that’s what I want, but I don’t think the big 12 is so excited about doing that,” she said. “As we know, geographically, we are always challenged being the outlier of the Big 12, so yes, it’s nice that we get the two knocked out, no because of recovery and rest, but at the end of the day…there will be challenges with every scenario.”

This year’s Wildcat team is off to the strongest start in its short history, notching a 6-6 record and a 1-2 record in the Big 12. That win total already ties the program’s record, which was set in 2017 — the team’s first soiree with league play.

WVU is K-State’s first ranked opponent of the season, though, and the Mountaineers haven’t wasted any time asserting dominance on Big 12 opponents. They opened their league slate with two clean sheet victories over Iowa State and Oklahoma, scoring a total of six goals in the process.

Senior forward Lauren Segalla has found her form in the last couple of weeks, notching three goals in the last three matches as she tops the team’s scoring column. All three of those goals came at Dick Dlesk, though, and things always change when teams play away from home.

“We have been challenged, and as we know we will continue to be challenged as we finish out these last eight games, so there’s going to be lots of challenges especially being on the road,” Izzo-Brown said.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at K-State’s Buser Family Park, and the game will be shown on ESPN+.