MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced that Noah Farrakhan has enrolled at WVU for the 2023-24 academic year.

His eligibility status for the 2023-24 basketball season will be determined at a later date.

A 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard from Hillside, New Jersey, Farrakhan played basketball at Eastern Michigan the last two seasons and his freshman campaign at East Carolina.

“Noah is a combo guard with outstanding athleticism and a knack for scoring the basketball,” Eilert said. “In the open court, he’s as good as anyone in the country moving downhill. He’s very fluid with how he gets to the rim and how he finishes. He’s hard to stay in front of with his quickness and how active he is. Noah will bring high energy to our team.”

Last season at Eastern Michigan, Farrakhan started 28 of 31 games played, averaging 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals. He ranked 25th in the MAC in field goal percentage (43.2), 19th in free throw percentage (75.3) and 23rd in assists (2.3). Farrakhan scored a season-high 26 points against Northern Illinois. He nearly had a double-double at Toledo, finishing with 14 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

At Eastern Michigan in 2021-22, he started 25 of 26 games and led the team with an average of 16.6 points per game, ranking seventh in the MAC. Farrakhan scored double figures 15 times and scored 20 or more points 10 times. He recorded a career-high 31 points against Northern Illinois and led the team in scoring 15 times.

In two seasons at Eastern Michigan, he scored 808 points with 230 rebounds and 135 assists.

As a freshman at East Carolina, Farrakhan saw action in 12 games, averaging 3.0 points per game. He scored a season-high 11 points against Radford.

Farrakhan graduated from The Patrick School, leading the Celtics to a sectional championship. He also played at IMG Academy and guided his team to the 2019 GEICO High School National Championship. Farrakhan started his high school career at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey, and was a member of the 2017 and 2018 NJISSA state championship teams.