MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award placed WVU receiver Noah Massey on its preseason watch list on Friday.

The award “recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive community and tenacity.”

The award is presented to a player who born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or junior college, or is playing for a Texas four-year college.

Massey – a native of Houston – played at Bowling Green and Division II Angelo State before transferring to WVU in May.

At Angelo State, he tallied 81 receptions for 1,083 yards and nine trips to paydirt. In 2022, he appeared in all 13 games, reeling in 52 catches for 682 yards and four scores. He was named to the All-Lone Star Conference second team.

The watch list will be trimmed down to 16 semifinalists in November before the five finalists are named in December.