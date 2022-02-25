Sibley became the 31st Mountaineer to go pro -- and she credits her time in Morgantown for her success

The path to professional football — or, soccer in the United States — is fairly cut-and-dry in Europe.

Young, aspiring footballers typically join a nearby club’s development academy, hone their craft at a young age, and when they reach the age of 16, get a shot with one of the club’s youth squads. Eventually, they hope, they will get the coveted call-up to the senior squad.

Isabella Sibley was on a similar path toward the end of her teenage years. The native of Uxbridge, England competed alongside and against the top players in England as a five-year member of Chelsea FC’s youth teams, helping win the 2017 Girls’ Development Cup as part of the U-20 squad while earning caps on England’s youth national team.

All signs pointed to Sibley continuing her path to the professional game the traditional route. That changed, however, when WVU assistant coach Marissa Kanela made a trip to Greater London to watch Sibley’s Chelsea take on city rival Arsenal.

In fact, Sibley wasn’t even the primary target — Kanela actually had her eyes on another young talent from Chelsea, midfielder Lois Joel, who would eventually start her own collegiate career with West Virginia.

“Marisa flew out to see Lois, and before the game, Lois’s mum, my mum and Marisa went out to…breakfast, and Marisa gave her this brochure and was like, ‘Just have a read of it, this that and the other,'” Sibley recalled. “I didn’t have any idea what college football was, or college soccer or anything to do with the university.”

Sibley ended up on West Virginia’s radar, and to Sibley’s surprise, the prospect of going to the United States to play soccer was on hers. The newfound prospect of competing against high-level talent in America while earning a valuable degree was quite attractive to the Mountaineer recruiting prospect.

The next day, Sibley played one of the best games of her career for Chelsea and truly caught Kanela’s eye. She made her first visit to Morgantown the following February, and two days into the trip, she knew she was in.

“It was just such a whirlwind because I know…high school girls, they commit four or five years ahead of time,” Sibley said. “I committed, like four months.”

Thus began her career with the Old Gold and Blue. She spent four years with the Mountaineers and saw her role grow tremendously — as a freshman in 2018, she made just 10 appearances and added a goal on her only shot of the season. By her junior season, she was a regular in the starting XI.

Sibley finished her WVU career with 11 goals and seven assists with the Mountaineers. Soon after she finished, she became the 31st WVU alumna to go professional when she signed with Crystal Palace FC.

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s program has seen plenty of alumnae succeed in the pros. Former WVU and current Paris Saint-Germain defender Ashley Buchanan finished top 10 in voting for Ballon d’Or (given to the best player in the world). Her Canada teammate Kadeisha Buchanan has even donned the captain’s armband in matches as they won the Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Much of that success, Sibley says, can be credited to the culture that Izzo-Brown fosters in Morgantown.

“I think West Virginia and the culture that Izzo, [Lisa] Stoia and Marisa set was just such a professional environment…to the point it wasn’t a big culture shock to the next chapter in my life being a professional footballer,” she said. “It was kind of an easy, smooth process into that all because I was so lucky to be able to join a program like West Virginia.”

Of course, there are plenty of new things for Sibley now that she is back in England. For one, competing with Crystal Palace in Bromley, she is just a car ride away from her family in Uxbridge as she is back in Greater London. That’s a massive upgrade for her family as well, because now they can actually watch her play, rather than scrolling Instagram at 2 in the morning.

At the same time, the women’s game is growing in England. Women’s soccer is quite popular in the United States, where the women’s national team and its stars dominate headlines and airwaves when they compete.

Now, Sibley is going pro right when it’s taking off in England, as women’s clubs are starting to take national TV spots in prime time. That is quite astounding to her, as she has been a part of the game her whole life.

“A lot of my friends have achieved so much at this age and they get stopped in the street and they have little girls come up to them and ask for pictures and signed autographs and everything like that,” she said. “For us females to finally be recognized in something that’s supposedly equal is literally what you want, and it’s growing every day.”

As she and her former teammates take the forefront of that growth, Sibley gives a great deal of that credit to their experiences in Morgantown.

“That’s literally thanks to being able to come to a program like West Virginia and build all these aspects for you to go on to the next chapter and help it towards the future,” she said.