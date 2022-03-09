Due to expected inclement weather in the Morgantown area on Saturday, this weekend’s series between the West Virginia University baseball team and Ohio State at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark has been adjusted.

The two teams will now meet in a doubleheader on Friday, March 11, beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Game 2 of the twin bill will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Saturday’s game is now canceled, while the series finale on Sunday, March 13, remains as scheduled.

Tickets to Friday’s matchup will be good for both games of the doubleheader at the gate. Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game, or those with Friday tickets but are unable to attend due to the time change, can exchange them for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Friday is Dollar Day, with all tickets and select concessions available for just $1 for both games. Additionally, Friday Night Happy Hour, featuring half-off beverages, will run from 4-5 p.m.

Fans can play Baseball Bingo during Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader, while 3-0-4 Day and the mini-helmet giveaway, which were originally scheduled for Saturday, will be rescheduled for a future game this season.

All three games of the series will air live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and can be heard on 91.7 FM in Morgantown. For updated links to live stats, audio and video, visit WVUsports.com.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUBaseball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.