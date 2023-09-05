Caldeira scores again to continue his hot streak at the start of this season

Dan Stratford’s West Virginia men’s soccer team (4-0) successfully completed its two-match road trip with another victory Tuesday afternoon.

Thanks to a header by Otto Ollikainen, the Mountaineers picked up a 2-1 victory over American University (0-2-1) at Reeves Field in Washington D.C.

The Mountaineer defense conceded its first goal of the year 32 minutes into the match. American’s Samuel Hershey logged the first score against WVU in more than 300 minutes of action this season.

Hershey’s goal tied the game at one goal apiece, and it stayed that way until the 70th minute of the match.

Taking their second corner kick in a span of 60 seconds, Constantinos Christou took the set piece for the Mountaineers. Christou’s corner sailed into the box, and bounced perfectly off the head of team captain Otto Ollikainen and into the net for the go-ahead goal with the game clock reading 69:08.

The game-winning goal is Ollikainen’s second goal of his career, and the first since Nov. 27, 2021.

West Virginia veteran keeper Jackson Lee made a pair of saves in the contest. He and the Mountaineers have now given up just one goal in the first four matches of the season, the program’s best start to a season in that regard since 2017.

Sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira got the scoring started on Tuesday. He alertly picked up a loose ball that was poorly deflected by an American player off a free kick from the AU keeper. Caldeira, after gaining possession, streaked roughly 20 yards down the middle of the pitch and scored with a shot to his left that was past the reach of the Eagles’ keeper.

Calderia entered the day tied for the Sun Belt Conference lead in goals scored with four. After finding the back of the net in the first half, he now has sole possession of first place in the conference in that statistic. His five goals have come on seven shots on goal, meaning he has been extremely efficient when he has challenged the opposing keeper.

Not only that, but his fifth goal of the season has moved him into a tie for first place in the country in goals scored.

Caldeira’s five goals in four games this year also match his scoring production from all of last season.

West Virginia now returns home to face its toughest test of the season to date. The Mountaineers will entertain No. 6 Portland (3-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The Pilots defeated WVU in Portland last year by a score of 2-1. Admission to Saturday’s contest at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is free.