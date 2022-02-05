Osabuohien displays more offensive aggression vs. TTU

Gabe Osabuohien has provided a source of light to WVU men’s hoops during a dark stretch of the season.

The Mountaineers extended their losing streak to seven games on Saturday when they fell to No. 14 Texas Tech 60-53. Osabuohien was a bright spot, scoring the team’s third-highest point total as while leading the team with 13 rebounds.

The fifth-year senior really shined in the hustle stats, which has become his trademark in his three years in Morgantown. By the final buzzer, he added three steals and five blocks while maintaining a physical presence on both ends of the floor.

“Gabe gave us a great effort,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins.

Osabuohien’s effort level is nothing new for WVU fans. This season, however, he has shown a real improvement on the offensive end, averaging 5.1 points per game. Of course, that won’t win him any scoring titles, but it is a clear sign of growth from his 1.7-point average in 2020-21.

This spike can be attributed to a newfound aggression on offense by the Toronto, Ontario native. Whereas Osabuohien was more of a passer a season ago, this year he is much more willing to put his shoulder down and drive to the basket.

Sometimes, this has been West Virginia’s best source of offense. Against Oklahoma on Jan. 26, he led the team with a career-high 17 points — and he missed just one of his six field goals.

“Quite frankly, up until this year when hre really started to work at it, Gabe never made a layup,” Huggins said. “I think Gabe was O-fer the season before, but he’s worked at it. He’s put the time in.”

Huggins isn’t far off, as he made 14 of his 41 tries last season.

Osabuohien has also become a reliable free throw shooter in recent games. His career numbers aren’t very pretty — he has made 43.9 percent from the stripe — but in recent games, he has steadier and steadier.

On Saturday, he made 6-of-10 from the line, and against Oklahoma, he was 7-of-10. He has made 59 percent of his field goals in that stretch — before that, he made just 33 percent.

That mark is still far from perfect, but Huggins is not afraid to praise that improvement.

“He never made a free throw before,” he said. “He might have banked one in, but now he’s not a good free throw shooter, but he’s an above-average free throw shooter. It took a lot of work.”