Gabe Osabuohien and Jermaine Haley have been reunited at the pro level.

The Cleveland Charge unveiled their training camp roster this week, revealing that the former Mountaineers are getting a shot to join their roster. Osabuohien gets his first shot at professional basketball with the inclusion, while Haley gets his second chance in the NBA G League.

Osabuohien finished his decorated WVU career in March. The Toronto, Ontario, Canada native joined Bob Huggins’s team in 2019 after transferring from Arkansas. His impact on the team quickly became apparent as he grew into the team’s defensive anchor.

Osabuohien was twice named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team, and in 2022, he was selected as the league’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Haley, a fellow Canadian, graduated from WVU in 2020 after playing two seasons under Huggins. After graduation, he briefly played professionally in Germany before returning to North America to join the Grand Rapids Gold. In June, he helped the London Lightning win the NBL title in his home country of Canada after averaging 12.9 points per game.

The duo joins former teammates Taz Sherman and Derek Culver, both of whom were selected in the first round of the NBA G League Draft earlier this month.

The Charge tip off their season on Nov. 4 when they face the Motor City Cruise.