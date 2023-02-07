It was a big week for former Mountaineers in the pros.

On Sunday night, Deuce McBride tied his NBA season-high in a comeback win for the New York Knicks. McBride finished with 14 points, just one shy of his career-high.

The following night, McBride’s former WVU teammate Gabe Osabuohien showed out in NBA G-League action.

Osabuohien and the Cleveland Charge lost by 11 to the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday but the big man put up some impressive numbers in his fifth start of the season.

He netted a career-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and a trio of steals in 29 minutes of action. Osabuohien went 5-for-10 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the free throw line. He had 16 points by halftime. His previous career-high was 8 points.

Through 13 games with Cleveland, Osabuohien is averaging 4.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He’s reached double-digit boards twice this season.

The Charge (9-5) currently sit at No. 3 in the East with the Blue Coats (10-5) one spot ahead in the standings. The two will meet again on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.