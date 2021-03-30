Osabuohien to return for 2021-22 WVU hoops campaign

West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on January 23, 2021. (Scott Weaver/K-State Athletics)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of WVU men’s basketball’s two seniors is planning to take advantage of the free year of eligibility offered this year by the NCAA.

Forward Gabe Osabuohien confirmed his intent to return for the 2021-22 season via the Final Fourcast Podcast:

Finally, some good team news for WVU fans … Gabe is back for 2021! 🙏🏻 @Go22_Lt @jflow41 pic.twitter.com/hPs01BtvMV — Final Fourcast Podcast + BEST VIRGINIA (@finalfourcast) March 31, 2021

In his second season in Morgantown, Osabuohien solidified his stance as one of the top defenders in the Big 12, earning spot on the league’s all-defensive team. The Arkansas transfer finished second on the roster in steals (41) and assists (62).

Osabuohien becomes the first Mountaineer to publicly announce plans to take advantage of the free year of eligibility offered by the NCAA as a response to the pandemic. Fellow senior Taz Sherman could also do the same, though the sharpshooting guard said recently that he plans to pursue an NBA Draft evaluation before making a final decision.

This decision firms up one potential loose end during an offseason that could involve some turnover for head coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers. Juniors Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews Jr. have each entered the transfer portal, while guard Sean McNeil is also pursuing the draft.

