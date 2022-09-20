MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pat McAfee has become one of West Virginia University’s most well-known alumnus.

The host of his own radio show, and media personality, McAfee is in the midst of a second career in his post-playing days in the NFL.

While the former Mountaineer is growing fame and acclaim in the sports media world, he is also well respected in the football world.

That is evident by Tuesday’s announcement.

McAfee, who played for West Virginia from 2005-2008, is one of 129 former NFL players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter is one of 10 punters and kickers nominated this year.

The list of Modern-Era nominees will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November, and then to 15 finalists next January.

McAfee is one of two former Mountaineers who is up for Hall of Fame enshrinement. WVU legend Chuck Howley is a finalist to be part of the Class of 2023 as part of the senior members.

McAfee graduated as West Virginia’s all-time leader in made PATs (210) and career points (384).

In the NFL, McAfee was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2009. He made a pair of Pro Bowls, and was an All-Pro player in 2014.

He excelled as both a kicker and a punter, recording more than 650 kickoffs and 575 punts in his eight-year pro football career. More than 50 percent of his kickoffs sailed into the endzone for touchbacks, and he averaged 46.4 yards per punt.

McAfee retired following a 2016 season during which he set a career-high with 49.3 yards per punt. That season average is the 13th best mark in any season in NFL history. He also owns three seasons that rank in the top 60 punting average seasons in the NFL.

His 46.4 career yards per punt ranks tied for 11th all-time in NFL history.