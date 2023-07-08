Ever since Paul Mcintosh received the call-up to Triple-A, he has swung the hottest bat out of all former WVU players in professional baseball.

McIntosh, the former WVU catcher, recorded five multi-hit showings in his first 10 Triple-A games for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the Miami Marlins organization.

During the 10-game span that concluded on Friday, McIntosh went 13-for-40 (.325 average) with three home runs and six RBIs while playing catcher and acting as the team’s designated hitter.

He hit two of his home runs in back-to-back days on Thursday and Friday against the Charlotte Knights. In both games, he recorded two-or-more hits.

McIntosh’s four-game hit streak came to an end on Saturday. However, he has now reached base in all five games played this month after drawing a walk in his 0-for-3 performance.

He signed with the Miami Marlins in 2020 after going undrafted that summer.

Last year, he finished fourth on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos – the Marlins’ Double-A affiliate – in hits (82) and second in home runs (13) and runs batted in (51). He holds the most home runs, doubles (25), runs scored (66), and total bases (148) by a catcher in team history. His .844 OPS was also a team-high.

In his final year at WVU in 2021, he swung for a .256 batting average with a .933 OPS and eight homers en route to an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention nod.