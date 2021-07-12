Payne invited to World Cup qualifier training camp with Nigeria

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore forward/defender Nicole Payne of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team and the Nigeria Women’s National Team have been invited to participate in a World Cup qualifier training camp, set for July 16-24, in Vienna, Austria.

Payne first joined the Super Falcons in June, participating in the U.S. Women’s Summer Series from June 10-16. During the series, the squad played against Jamaica, Portugal and the United States.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Payne has previous international experience playing for the U.S. U-19, U-18, U-17, U-15 and U-14 National Teams during her youth career. Of note, Payne’s sister, Toni, also is on the Nigerian roster.

Payne has appeared in 33 matches for WVU, including 24 starts, in the last two seasons. She has totaled four goals and two assists for 10 career points in 2,436 minutes played. Payne was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection this past season, as well as a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2019.