WVU jumps up two spots on the final day of the Mason Rudolph Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins shot 3-under-par to lead the West Virginia University golf team in its final regular season tournament at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend.

Perkins shot 71-69-70=210 at the par 71 Vanderbilt Legends Club to finish tied for 16th place. Senior Kurtis Grant shot even par for the 54-hole tournament with rounds of 73-70-70=213 to finish tied for 28th place.

Sophomore Jackson Davenport had rounds of 71-71-79=222 (+9), sophomore Trent Tipton recorded scores of 76-74-73=223 (+10) and fifth-year senior Mark Goetz shot 76-75-74=225 (+12). Freshman Max Green competed as an individual and shot 74-80-73=227 (+14).

The Mountaineers finished tied for 10th place, jumping two spots from yesterday, with rounds of 292-284-287=863 (+11).

“Logan and Kurtis stepped up for us big time today,” coach Sean Covich said. “I’m really happy for those guys. This week, we battled back after a bad opening round, so I was glad to see the guys hang in there and battle until the end. We have a few weeks off to practice at Pete Dye and then a big one, the Big 12 Championship.”

The Mountaineers will return to action from April 25-27 at the Big 12 Championship in Trinity, Texas.