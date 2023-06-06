WVU center Zach Frazier looks out onto the field during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)

No matter how you look at it — the tape or via advanced analytics — Zach Frazier is among the best offensive linemen in the Big 12 Conference and the country. According to data from Pro Football Focus, no offensive lineman in the conference can top him.

Frazier headlines the list of the highest-graded returning offensive linemen in the Big 12. Frazier tops the league with a grade of 80.8 and is one of just three of the league’s O-linemen with a PFF grade of 77 or better.

The Fairmont, West Virginia native was named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America First Team last month. It was Frazier’s latest All-America honor after being named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Preseason All-America Second Team in March.

Also among the Big 12’s ten highest-graded returning offensive linemen is fellow Mountain State native Wyatt Milum. The Spring Valley High School product was recently selected as a preseason All-Big 12 second team offensive lineman by Athlon Sports. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 74.8, which ranks seventh in the Big 12 Conference.

The PFF list, released Tuesday on social media, includes players from the 10 existing conference members and the four added members.

Frazier has remained high on Pro Football Focus’ radar throughout the offseason. The site rated Frazier as the ninth-best returning interior offensive lineman in the country in February.