Garrett Greene claps during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU OL Ja’Quay Hubbard runs out onto the field during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU co-defensive coordinator Sharon Brown observes spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU WR Cortez Graham makes a catch during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU OL Tomas Rimac during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
Garrett Greene (6) getting ready to catch the ball after the snap during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU head coach Neal Brown points on the field during spring football (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU football punter making a punt during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU RB Tony Mathis Jr. throws the medicine ball during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU RB CJ Donaldson (4) throws the medicine ball to OC Chad Scott during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU TE coach Blaine Stewart runs out onto the field during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU WR Preston Fox (29) jumps to catch the football during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU football commit Rodney Gallagher (white t-shirt) hugs Jarel Williams on his visit to spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU TE coach Blaine Stewart getting ready to throw the football (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU WR, Grayson Malashevich (19) makes a catch in the end zone during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
Doug Nester working out with WVU strength coach, Mike Joseph (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU TE Kole Taylor (87) running on the field (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU WR Grayson Malashevich making a catch during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU center Zach Frazier looks out onto the field during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
Tony Mathis Jr. running through drills during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
Jeremiah Aaron (1) stretches to make a catch in the end zone during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)
Garrett Greene (6) makes a pass to Justin Johnson (26) during spring practice (Photo: Jamie Green)