GRANVILLE, W.Va. — The momentum continues to build for WVU baseball.
The Mountaineers extended their winning streak to nine games Wednesday by beating Pitt 10-0 in mercy rule fashion. More than 4,000 fans attended the game, breaking the program’s regular season record.
Take a look at our best photos from this rainy rivalry game, captured by Anjelica Trinone:
Star second baseman JJ Wetherholt went 3-4 with three runs scored and three RBI, all of which stemmed from a home run in the bottom of the fourth, in the victory.
Next up, the Mountaineers face Oklahoma for a Big 12 series, which begins Friday. WVU (34-11, 11-4) enters that weekend series with a 1.5-game lead in the conference standings.