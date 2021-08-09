PHOTOS: WVU continues preseason at fall camp day four

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio woman says she did it as punishment after dog dies in hot car
Top Stories
Wearable fitness trackers are highly effective in weight loss efforts, study finds
Pentagon to require COVID shot for all troops by Sept. 15
West Liberty University requiring everyone to wear masks indoors starting today
Video
Teen killed in West Virginia UTV crash
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Monroe Central Seminoles: 2021 High School Football Preview
Video
Top Stories
Beallsville Blue Devils: 2021 High School Football Preview
Video
Top Stories
Browns’ Mayfield not focused on money after Allen’s big deal
Mahle, Reds beat Pirates 3-2, complete 4-game sweep
Steelers backup QBs shined in HOF game win against Dallas
Reds, seeking to climb playoff standings, hope to feast on Pirates
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: WVU continues preseason at fall camp day four
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 9, 2021 / 03:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 9, 2021 / 03:33 PM EDT
video
West Liberty University requiring everyone to wear masks indoors starting today
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Wellsburg Fire Chief’s Legacy Won’t Be Forgotten
Video
Oglebay Opens A New Shop Featuring Friendly City Artisans
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
COVID safety guidelines for schools and cancelled flights leave travelers stranded: Here are the week’s top headlines
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Sen. Capito supports the infrastructure bill and calls it a “major investment.”
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Mountain State Law Enforcement Officials Gather For Weeklong Event
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
PHOTOS: WVU continues preseason at fall camp day four
Gallery
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown talks preseason prep for WVU women’s soccer
Video
College Football Legend Bobby Bowden Passes Away at Age 91
McBride makes NBA Summer League debut with the Knicks
WATCH: the first open practice of fall camp
Video
WVU’s 2022 class now features four 4-star commits
Neal Brown hopes for impact on defense from transfers
Video
Fall camp has begun and split-squad work is here to stay
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown opens fall camp with press conference
Video
Canada, WVU alumnae win Olympic gold after PK thriller with Sweden
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
West Liberty University requiring everyone to wear masks indoors starting today
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Wellsburg Fire Chief’s Legacy Won’t Be Forgotten
Video
Oglebay Opens A New Shop Featuring Friendly City Artisans
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Sinclair’s TV stations will no longer air on DISH’s network after Aug. 16
Colorado Rockies say fan was shouting ‘Dinger’ instead of racial slur
Body of teen swimmer found at Ohio beach
Pentagon to require COVID shot for all troops by Sept. 15
West Liberty University requiring everyone to wear masks indoors starting today
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News