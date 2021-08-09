PHOTOS: WVU continues preseason at fall camp day four

(StudyFinds.org) - Do fitness trackers really help you lose weight? With so many options from FitBit to Garmin to Apple or Amazon wearables, having a step counter and heart monitor strapped to our wrists has never been more popular. And as a recent study out of the University of Minnesota shows, these digital devices could be very well worth the cash for people trying to shed some pounds.

Around 2.5 billion adults in the world are overweight or obese – with a BMI of at least 25 or 30. This increases the risk of a range of diseases that are responsible for 70% of deaths and 85% of healthcare costs in the U.S. alone each year. Britain has been dubbed the “Fat Man of Europe” with almost two-thirds of adults overweight or obese. More than a third fail to meet the minimum recommended amount of exercise – 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week. Those overweight or obese are least likely to meet it, researchers say.