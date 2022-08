MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Milan Puskar Stadium welcomed back Mountaineer Nation on Saturday for Fan Day.

The 2022 edition of the annual event saw 1,500 fans in attendance. All players on the current roster and coaching staff were available for autographs and pictures.

Following the nearly two-hour autograph session, fans were invited to stick around and watch the Mountaineers practice inside the stadium. It was the 11th practice of fall camp.

Here’s a closer look at all the fun.