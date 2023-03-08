  • Emmitt Matthews goes through a line of teammates as he’s introduced ahead of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU’s Jimmy Bell wins the opening tip-off of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU guard Kedrian Johnson dribbles up court during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Tre Mitchell takes a 3-pointer during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Emmitt Matthews points at one of his teammates during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews and Erik Stevenson speak outside of the WVU huddle during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Emmitt Matthews dribbles towards the lane during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Erik Stevenson calls for the ball during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU cheelerleaders during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU Mascot Mary Roush cheers during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Erik Stevenson looks on before running an inbounds play during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Kedrian Johnson skies in for a scoop layup during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Emmitt Matthews look for an option on offense during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Emmitt Matthews drives baseline for a layup attempt during the first half of WVU’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Tre Mitchell (3) admires a 3-point shot against Texas Tech at the Big 12 Tournament. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU forward Tre Mitchell celebrates after making a shot against Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Championship. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Erik Stevenson reaches out his hand to fist-bump a fan as he walks off the court following West Virginia’s 78-62 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Emmitt Matthews high-fives a fans as he walks off the court following West Virginia’s 78-62 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.(Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Mountaineer Mascot Mary Roush raises her muscet while on the court during the second half of West Virginia’s 78-62 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • James Okonkwo looks on with great intensity during the second half of West Virginia’s 78-62 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)
