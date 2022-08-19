Isabel Loza makes her first apperance as a Mountaineer in the starting lineup. Loza joined WVU from UCLA in the offseason. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue…
Isabel Loza makes her first apperance as a Mountaineer in the starting lineup. Loza joined WVU from UCLA in the offseason. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)
Isabel Loza makes her first apperance as a Mountaineer in the starting lineup. Loza joined WVU from UCLA in the offseason. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue…
Isabel Loza makes her first apperance as a Mountaineer in the starting lineup. Loza joined WVU from UCLA in the offseason. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)