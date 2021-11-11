Pitt at WVU men’s basketball: TV channel/stream info, odds and more

The Backyard Brawl returns to Morgantown after a two-year hiatus as the Pitt Panthers travel down I-79 to face Bob Huggins’s WVU men’s hoops squad. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Pitt at West Virginia game information

Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Television: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Favorite: TBA

All-time series: West Virginia leads 99-88 since 1906 (Mountaineers have won four straight)

Last meeting: West Virginia 68, Pitt 53 at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center

Match-up preview:

The Mountaineers are looking for their 100th win all-time against Pitt on the basketball court, and they get the opportunity to do it in front of a sold-out WVU Coliseum. That could be big for the Mountaineers in a series that has historically gone to the hosts — WVU has won two-thirds of their games against the Panthers in Morgantown.

West Virginia enters this one with a win already under its belt, taking down Oakland at home in its season opener. Pitt treks down with a loss, however, as the Panthers opened its campaign with a crushing home defeat to The Citadel.

The win against Oakland was career victory No. 901 for Huggins. His squad is led by the veteran guard duo of Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, who combined for 29 points against the Golden Grizzlies. Forward Gabe Osabuohien also returned as the team’s defensive anchor, leading a froncourt filled with new faces still figuring out their spots in the team’s rotation.

Pitt, on the other hand, tipped its season off already depleted. Second-year transfer Nike Sibande was lost for the season after he tore his ACL in the team’s Nov. 1 exhibition game. The team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as starting point guard Ithiel Horton was suspended indefinitely before the clash with The Citadel.