MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that a limited number of single-game tickets to the Backyard Brawl matchup against Pitt will go on sale to football season ticket holders and Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members beginning Monday, August 21 at 10 a.m.

Ticket sales for this priority offer will be online only and fans can purchase by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com, navigating to “Event List”, then to “Football” and finally “Football Home Games”.

As part of the four-tier pricing system, prices will be based on where fans want to sit in Milan Puskar Stadium. The red tier-one sections are priced the highest, followed by tickets in the gold tier-two sections and orange tier-three sections, which are priced at a mid-point. Green tier-four sections are the lowest priced seats for a 2023 mini-package or single-game ticket. To see the tiered pricing chart, CLICK HERE.

Fans still looking to purchase WVU-Pitt mini-package tickets in either the Gold or Blue mini-package can visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.

The Sept. 16 matchup is the Stripe the Stadium game, presented by CEC, Diversified Energy, GoMart and Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration . Fans sitting in EVEN numbered sections and WVU students in UPPER should wear GOLD and fans sitting in ODD numbered sections and WVU students in LOWER should wear BLUE ! To view the Stripe the Stadium Map, CLICK HERE.

WVU opens the ’23 home slate against Duquesne on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. The game has been designated as a Family Day. One Family Day pack features four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per package, depending on seat location. CLICK HERE to purchase a Family Day package.