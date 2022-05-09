Everything you need to know ahead of the third meeting this year between the Panthers and Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two of the oldest rivals in collegiate athletics will meet on the diamond for the third and final time this regular season on Tuesday.

West Virginia and Pittsburgh have split the season series thus far, and both need a win, given their play as of late.

While this will be the third meeting of the year between the two clubs, it is the first that won’t be played in the Steel City.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s meeting between the Mountaineers and the Panthers.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia baseball game information

Date: May 10

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, WV

WVU record: 28-18

Pittsburgh record: 26-19

All-time series: West Virginia leads 111-93 since 1895

Last meeting: WVU defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in extra innings at PNC Park.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Pittsburgh probable starter: TBA

Pittsburgh at West Virginia preview

Both Pittsburgh and West Virginia have hit a rough patch in their seasons since their most recent meeting at PNC Park.

The Mountaineers have played 11 games since, going just 5-6 and dropping a pair of weekend series.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has evenly split the 10 contests it has played since falling to WVU in extra innings.

Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday’s contest.

Freshman Jonathan Bautista has started each of Pittsburgh’s two most recent mid-week contests, including the latest meeting between WVU and the Panthers. The first-year right-hander owns a 7.71 earned run average. He allowed one run on three hits against the Mountaineers at PNC Park.

West Virginia, meanwhile, has used three different starting pitchers over its last five mid-week contests.

Freshman Will Watson pitched two innings of scoreless baseball last Wednesday against the University of Charleston in his first career start. Fellow freshman Aidan Major started each of the previous two Wednesdays, including the matchup with Pittsburgh at the big-league home of the Pirates.

Major sports a 3.77 ERA and a 1-0 record.

Mountaineer backstop and third baseman Dayne Leonard was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week Monday. Leonard hit for a .400 batting average and drove in six runs last week. Four of those RBI came in a comeback victory for the Mountaineers against the Texas Longhorns.

While Leonard has not yet recorded a hit against the Panthers this season, four Mountaineers have tallied at least one hit in each meeting against Pitt.

Austin Davis has four hits against WVU’s biggest rival this season. JJ Wetherholt has gone 3-for-9 against the Panthers, and scored two of his team’s three runs in the extra-inning victory at PNC Park. Braden Barry and Tevin Tucker have also recorded hits in both games against the Panthers.

Pittsburgh’s pitching staff has registered the fewest strikeouts of any team in the ACC. Opposing hitters have hit for a .274 average against the Panthers’ staff, which is the third-highest average in the conference.

Tuesday’s contest is the last non-conference matchup for the Mountaineers in the regular season.