MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is tied after 14 holes and Jackson Davenport is down two after 14 holes. The Sooners won three matches before darkness.

The Mountaineers and No. 2-seeded Sooners will finish Tuesday morning. WVU will then square off against No. 7-seeded Kansas before taking on No. 3-seeded Oklahoma State in the afternoon session.

Results will be available at Golfstat.com.

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia

Drew Goodman (OU) def. Kaleb Wilson (WVU), 4&3

Stephen Campbell (OU) def. Max Green (WVU), 6&5

Jackson Dowell (OU) def. Will Stakel (WVU), 6&4

Patrick Welch (OU) vs. Jackson Davenport (WVU), Welch up 2 after 14

Todd Duncan (WVU) vs. Jake Holbrook (OU), Duncan up 3 after 14

Trent Tipton (WVU) vs. Jase Summy (OU), Tipton and Sammy tied after 14