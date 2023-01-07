Dawn Plitzuweit finally has a Big 12 win under her belt.

Her West Virginia women’s basketball team (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) was victorious on Saturday, staving a late comeback from Kansas State (12-4, 1-2) to win 77-70 at the Wildcats’ Bramlage Coliseum. JJ Quinerly led the Mountaineers with 22 points as she spearheaded WVU’s offense in the second half.

For a while, though, it looked as if WVU could run away with the win. The Mountaineers battled for a 10-point lead at halftime behind a big first half from Jayla Hemingway, who recorded 12 points to pace the game after two quarters.

The lead got as high as 15 for the Mountaineers before the Wildcats fought back. K-State logged a 13-2 run in the final three minutes of the third quarter, capped off by a timely foul with a fraction of a second left on the clock that allowed Rebekah Dallinger to get her team within a possession from the free throw line.

Gabby Gregory, who led the game with 26 points, cut that deficit down even further, scoring the first bucket of the game to bring K-State to within one point. The Wildcats were unable to overcome that hill, though, as they couldn’t recapture the lead.

Quinerly, Hemingway and Kylee Blacksten each chipped in at least 20 points, combining for 62 of WVU’s 77 in the victory. Blacksten led WVU with nine rebounds, commanding the paint in the absence of Wildcat star Ayoka Lee.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures: Gregory, Serena Sundell, Jaelyn Glenn and Brylee Glenn. Jaelyn Glenn recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds, while her sister Brylee had her time on the court cut short after sustaining a lower leg injury.

Plitzuweit earns the first conference win of her inaugural season in the Big 12, closing out a two-game road trip with a victory. The Mountaineers return to the court on Tuesday when they host TCU at the WVU Coliseum.