The next head coach of WVU women’s basketball is the recipient of a national coaching award.

Dawn Plitzuweit, the former head coach at South Dakota, has won the 2022 Kay Yow Award, which is presented annually by CollegeInsider.com to a Division I women’s basketball head coach who embodies a winning spirit while displaying great character on and off the court.

Plitzuweit led the Coyotes to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time, knocking off perennial power Baylor in the process. South Dakota also won the regular season and tournament championships in the Summit League this season.

Plitzuweit is a three-time coach of the year in the Summit League and ranks first in the conference’s record book in overall winning percentage (.819) and league winning percentage (.894). During her tenure at South Dakota, she led the program to six total league championships and four appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday, WVU director of athletics Shane Lyons named Plitzuweit the sixth head coach of WVU women’s basketball. She will replace Mike Carey, the program’s career leader in victories, in that role.