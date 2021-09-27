Popovic named MAC Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior forward Yoran Popovic of the No. 4-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Popovic enjoyed a two-goal week as West Virginia took down Dayton, 3-0, on Sept. 21, and St. Bonaventure, 4-0, on Sept. 25, both at home. He scored the game-winning goal – the first of his career – against the Flyers, before adding his second goal of the week against the Bonnies four days later.

In all, the Zuidlaren, Netherlands, native fired eight total shots in the two games last week, including five on goal. What’s more, Popovic has scored in each of the last three games and leads the Mountaineers with three goals on the season.

The conference honor is the first of Popovic’s career and WVU’s second this season, as junior midfielder Luke McCormick was named the MAC Player of the Week on Sept. 6. WVU has opened the season on an eight-match unbeaten streak, which is tied for the second-best start to a campaign in program history.

The Mountaineers begin MAC play on Thursday, Sept. 30, when No. 20 Akron travels to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.