MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Priority mini-packages and nonconference single game tickets for WVU men’s basketball home games will go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. to Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and men’s basketball season ticket holders.

To take advantage of the priority on-sale, fans must be current basketball season ticket holders or MAC members. Fans who are not currently and are interested in becoming MAC members can visit here.

MAC members and season ticket holders can purchase by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com.

The Gold mini-package will include the Pitt, Texas, Cincinnati, Baylor and Texas Tech games, for just $150 or $175, depending on seat location. The Blue mini-package features the St. John’s, Kansas State, Kansas, BYU and TCU games, and is priced at either $135 or $160, depending on seat location.

Tickets for the WVU men’s basketball home games vs. St. John’s and Pitt are only available in a Gold or Blue mini-package at this time.

Tickets for nonconference matchups with Jacksonville State, Radford and Toledo are priced as low as $10 each, courtesy of United Bank. The Monmouth, Bellarmine and Drexel games are priced at $20, while the home opener vs. Missouri State on Nov. 6 is available for just $20 or $15, depending on seat location.

The Bellarmine game on Nov. 26 and the Toledo game on Dec. 23 are Coca-Cola Family Days. Fans can purchase a Coca-Cola Family Day pack of four tickets and a $25 concessions voucher for just $65.

West Virginia faces George Mason in a charity exhibition on Friday, Oct. 27, benefiting WVU Medicine Children’s, at the WVU Coliseum. Tickets for that matchup are $15 or $10, depending on seat location.

To guarantee a seat for every home game, fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets at WVUGAME.com.

If available, single game tickets for St. John’s, Pitt and Big 12 games will be announced later.