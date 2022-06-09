MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A program-record 15 members of the West Virginia University baseball team have been named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced on Thursday.

WVU had 11 first-team honorees, also the most in program history, as well as four others who were placed on the second team. Sophomore infielder Nathan Blasick headlined the group, as he was one of seven Big 12 student-athletes nominated with a 4.0 grade point average.

In all, sophomore outfielder Braden Barry (finance), Blasick (finance), senior outfielder Austin Davis (sport management), sophomore left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton (sport management), redshirt senior catcher Vince Ippoliti (coaching and sport education), sophomore infielder Mikey Kluska (sport management), senior left-hander Beau Lowery (mechanical engineering), junior outfielder Victor Scott II (physical education and kinesiology), redshirt junior right-hander Noah Short (finance), redshirt sophomore right-hander Tyler Strechay (finance) and redshirt junior infielder Tevin Tucker (sport and exercise psychology) earned first-team honors.

Additionally, sophomore right-handed pitcher/utility player Ben Abernathy (coaching and performance science), sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook (sport management), senior right-hander Zach Ottinger (sport management) and sophomore right-hander Carlson Reed (business) were named to the second team.

A total of 121 student-athletes were named to this year’s Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team, including 96 on the first team. First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.2 or better GPA while the second-team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.