Quick Hits: Bob Huggins reacts to fifth straight loss

Bob Huggins claps on his WVU men’s basketball team as they face Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

Bob Huggins praised his team's effort, and said he believes his team will be turning things around soon, following Saturday's loss to Arkansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Head coach Bob Huggins was pleased, overall, with his team’s effort following Saturday’s loss at Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Here are four takeaways from his time with the media after his team’s fifth-straight loss.

Good effort in defeat

As stated above, Huggins was happy, overall, with the effort that he saw from his team Saturday against the Razorbacks.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Huggins said. “We were down a bunch, and we didn’t quit. And we fought, and fought, and fought.”

West Virginia trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half, and were eventually able to cut the deficit to five points.

“We competed. I mean, we competed. We had a chance,” Huggins said. “We didn’t score a couple possessions that I thought maybe we had a chance to score on to get it a little closer. I mean, you cut it from 19 to five, and we were out of gas.”

Need to stop fouling

West Virginia was whistled for 29 personal fouls against Arkansas.

“Did we reach? Yeah we reached some,” he said. “Have they been taught not to? Yeah, absolutely.”

Huggins prefaced those rhetorical remarks by saying Saturday’s contest was the, “best officiated game that we’ve had since we started conference play.”

Sure, some of the fouls were avoidable, but Huggins chalked some of the fouls called to effort, as well.

“We fouled too much, but we fouled because we were playing hard and were trying to win, which I could live with,” he said. “I kept telling them, ‘Don’t foul, don’t foul, don’t foul.’ But, we did foul.”

Gabe Osabuohien was one of five WVU players that committed four or more fouls, but was the only Mountaineer to foul out of the game.

“It hurts his team when we fouls out every game,” Huggins said. “If we had to have Gabe in longer, I think we would’ve had a better chance. So, he’s got to stop fouling out.”

Not pleased with the bigs

As pleased as Huggins appeared to be with the effort of West Virginia, he was critical of the way his bigs played Saturday.

“Our bigs got to stop standing around and watching,” he said. “I told Erik [Martin], ‘Take them out, man. Take them out. Get them out of the game. If they’re not going to go rebound the ball, or at least attempt to rebound the ball, get them out of the game.'”

West Virginia was out-rebounded by 18. WVU forwards only grabbed two more rebounds than the Mountaineer guards did.

“Quite frankly our big guys aren’t rebounding the ball,” he added. “They’re not making an effort to rebound the ball. It looks terrible when you’re the biggest guy on the floor, close to the biggest, or the biggest one we have out there, and the ball gets shot and you stand there and watch it. That’s not competing, that’s not helping your team.”

Close to a turnaround?

WVU is in the midst of a five-game losing streak. The losses have come by an average of 13.4 points, and things don’t get any easier, as a trip to No. 4 Baylor is coming up Monday.

But Huggins feels a turnaround could be looming, as well.

“I think we’re closer and closer to being a pretty good team,” said Huggins.

He said prior to that statement that he thought his players were ready to play against the Razorbacks.

But he followed up with this statement:

“We’ve got some guys that have got to stop thinking, ‘Me first, and team second,'” Huggins said. “Or they can’t make themselves push hard, play harder, compete more. And, I mean, I think the result is going to be those guys aren’t going to be on the floor a whole lot, whether it’s the beginning of the game or the end of the game.”

Huggins put the onus on himself to fix anything that needed fixing with this team following Wednesday’s loss against Oklahoma. One game later, there’s a chance that a turnaround is possible.

“I still got all the faith in the world that this team is going to get turned around,” he said. “We do play in the hardest league in the country. But we’re going to come out of it. I believe that, I believe that with all my heart.”