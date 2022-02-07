Quick Hits: Huggins previews Iowa State matchup, provides personnel update

Huggins gives his take on how to fix the transfer portal process, and confirms that one player has entered the portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media Monday ahead of his team’s upcoming matchup against Iowa State.

Both teams enter the game struggling as of late.

Huggins not only previewed the tilt between the Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) and the Cyclones (16-7, 3-7), but he gave updates on players, and posed an interesting idea for the transfer portal process.

Here are the biggest takeaways from his Monday media session.

Player personnel update

On Monday, Huggins confirmed that sophomore forward Seny N’diaye has entered the transfer portal.

N’diaye spent parts of two seasons with the Mountaineers, scoring just two points. He appeared in six games this season.

On the other hand, there was no true update that Huggins could provide on the status of leading scorer Taz Sherman, who missed Saturday’s game due to a concussion sustained one week ago against Baylor.

The head coach did say that Sherman did not practice Sunday, though he hadn’t spoken with the team’s medical staff prior to meeting with the media.

Asked if Sherman needs to practice prior to returning to game action, Huggins said that’s not necessary.

“He doesn’t need a walk through,” Huggins said. “He’s been here long enough. He knows what we do.”

Looking ahead to the Cyclones

Tuesday’s matchup inside the Coliseum will pit two struggling squads against each other.

Iowa State has lost each of its last two games, four of its last five Big 12 matchups, and is coming off a 22-points loss to Texas on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers have lost seven in a row.

There are no nights off in the Big 12 Conference, though, and West Virginia is in for a tough fight if it wants to break its losing streak.

“They’re good. They run good stuff,” said Huggins. “They execute very well. They’ve got size. They can make shots. … It’s the Big 12. It’s not some of those other leagues. ”

According to Huggins, the Cyclones use their guards more than other teams in the Big 12. But that doesn’t mean they’re lacking in size or ability.

“They have other guys that have size that can step out and shoot it,” Huggins said, referring to ISU’s forwards.

The Cyclones have four players listed at 6 feet, 8 inches or taller.

Not included in that group is the 6-foot, 4-inch Izaiah Brockington, who does it all for Iowa State. He ranks fourth in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game.

Not giving up during the losing streak

West Virginia is riding a seven-game losing streak, and while things have been dire at times, the Mountaineers have had chances to pull off big upsets.

“It’s been a tough year. We’re on the verge of beating Baylor, and Taz gets knocked out,” Huggins said. “We just haven’t had a great year all the way around.”

Despite the end-of-game outcome on the scoreboard, Huggins hasn’t seen any quit in his players.

“We’ve played exceptionally hard, I think, the last two games,” Huggins said.

He liked the competition that he saw out of freshman James Okonkwo when the forward was on the floor Saturday versus Texas Tech. He also appreciated what he saw from forward Pauly Paulicap, who started against the Red Raiders.

“He had nine rebounds and a busted lip. I mean, that’s a hell of a day,” Huggins said. “He’s our strongest guy.”

What’s Next?

West Virginia hosts Iowa State Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers are seeking their first win since Jan. 11, when they defeated Oklahoma State by 10.

Click here for details on how to watch Tuesday’s game.