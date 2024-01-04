MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off one of its toughest losses all season, the WVU men’s basketball team is rewarded with perhaps its most difficult opponent of the season.

Here are the biggest takeaways from interim head coach Josh Eilert’s media session Thursday morning ahead of his team’s first true road test of the year at No. 3 Houston Saturday afternoon:

Getting over the hump

Four of WVU’s eight losses this season have come by six points or less, two of which have occurred in the last three games. Eilert hopes that there is some regression back to the mean in games that could be considered coin flips.

“I think a lot of it is just closing out possessions,” he said. “[There are] so many things that we can control down the stretch that [are] discipline things, you know, in the final minutes that can be the difference the game. Whether it be rebounding, at the foul line [or] getting a good shot when you really need one, instead of a forced shot on the fly when you’re not coming out of a timeout, or such.”

In their loss to Ohio State in Cleveland last week, the Mountaineers did not get a chance to run a play at the end of regulation following an OSU shot-clock violation that appeared to occur with a second still left on the game clock.

Instead the game clock continued to wind down after the shot-clock buzzer, and regulation ended. The Mountaineers lost 78-75 in overtime.

“What you can control, you need to control,” he said.

Spreading the wealth

Fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle is playing out of his mind, albeit in a small sample size. With three games officially on tape, Eilert expects that Battle will demand a significant amount of attention in Big 12 play.

“We’ve got as good of guard play as anyone right now, and we’re just trying to shore up, from an analytical standpoint, how can we be effective as a team, and try not to be so one-sided sometimes,” he said. “Teams are going to key on RaeQuan. They’re going to do everything they can to take him away, and that’s where we need to find some secondary actions.”

Guards Noah Farrakhan and Kerr Kriisa and forward Quinn Slazinski are all averaging 10 points or more per game.

Houston scouting report

On paper, the No. 3 Houston Cougars might be WVU’s toughest opponent all year. They have the top scoring defense in the Big 12, as their opponents are scoring just 49.4 points per game.

“They’re an incredibly good defensive team and a very, very physical team,” Eilert said.

Out of Houston’s 75.9 points per game offensively, 22.8 are coming off opponent turnovers. The Cougars are also No. 1 in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds with 16.1 per game.

“They’ve got weapons in the half court offensively, for sure, but they’re at their best when they turn people over and go downhill, and in the half court, they’re at their best getting second chances,” Eilert said.

Jesse Edwards update

According to Eilert, center Jesse Edwards is expected to have his wrist cast removed Thursday following his surgery two weeks ago. He says that Edwards’ month-long timetable for recovery is still on-track.

“Hopefully, everything is smooth sailing and we can have him back here in a couple weeks,” he said.