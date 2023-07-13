WVU football head coach Neal Brown delivered a short, but succinct, podium session on Thursday at Big 12 Football Media Days.

Brown produced one of the curtest press conferences of the week, articulating his displeasure with a last-place prediction in the preseason poll, as well as excitement for various layers of the WVU roster.

Here are the most important takeaways from his session on Thursday:

On being voted last in the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll…

Brown was on vacation somewhere on a beach when WVU sports information director Mike Montoro texted him that WVU was predicted to finish last in the conference by the Big 12 Preseason Football Poll.

“From that point on, my vacation was over,” Brown said. “So, I went into football mode.”

He says that in today’s age, it’s impossible to ignore the polls and the subsequent media firestorm, so he met with the players to discuss it and present the situation as a rallying cry for the team.

“[I am] looking forward to proving everybody wrong on that front,” he said. “We won’t finish there.”

On limiting explosive plays on defense/producing them on offense…

By this point in the offseason, Brown has diagnosed the weakness from last season and created a plan to combat them in 2023.

“We have to limit the explosive plays,” he said. “You’re going to give up some, especially in the league we play in. [We have to] limit those explosive plays, and we have to be able to create takeaways. The explosive plays and the lack of takeaways last year [had] the biggest negative effect on us defensively.”

As for the offense, he applauded the talents of sophomore running back C.J. Donaldson and his experienced offensive line, but he also noted that a balanced offensive attack will only help the lauded running game.

“Running the football is going to be the strength of our offensive team,” he said. “But one emphasis [with] that is that we have to be more explosive in our pass game. I think that’s where we have to show some growth offensively.”

He believes that those explosive plays will come as a product off their offensive tempo, which will be fast, but Brown will also let the flow of the game dictate the speed of the offense.

On the how defense has changed in the Big 12…

The Big 12 is known for its high-scoring shootouts and offensive masterclasses, but Brown says that brand of football isn’t as sustainable as it used to be.

“The style of football has changed,” he said. “You have to be able to defend the pass…We knew we needed to get some veterans.”

Brown cited defensive backs Montre Miller, Anthony Wilson and Beanie Bishop as potential impact newcomers in the secondary.

“Do you have to play at a high level in the secondary to win this league? Yes,” he said. “Do you have to have multiple draft picks? I’m not sure.”