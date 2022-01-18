Quincy Wilson announced as head coach at UFTL

MORGANTOWN, WV – OCTOBER 26, : WVU running back Quincy Wilson #3 sheds an attempted tackle by Jerome McDougle #95 of the University of Miami Hurricanes as he scores on a 1 yard third quarter touchdown during the NCAA football game at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia on October 26, 2002. The University of Miami (Florida) Hurricanes defeated the West Virginia University Mountaineers 40-23. (Photo By Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former Weir High School and West Virginia University football standout, Quincy Wilson, is taking the next step in his coaching career.

Wilson was announced as the next head coach at the University of Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Wilson said in the release by the school. “I’m inspired by the challenge, and I’m grateful to be the leader of this program. My role as the head coach at the University of Fort Lauderdale is to cast the vision for t our future and drive a strong, healthy culture.”

Wilson heads to UFTL after four seasons as the associate head coach, running backs coach and director of football operations at West Virginia State University.

Prior to his four-year stint at WVSU, Wilson began his coaching career at fellow Mountain East Conference member, Glenville State.

Wilson was a standout player for Weir High School, where he tied J.R. House for the Kennedy Award in 1998. He is also one of just a handful of players in West Virginia high school football history to rush for 6,000 yards in his high school career.

After his prep career, during which he helped lead Weir to a state title, he enjoyed a successful career at West Virginia.

Wilson was an All-Big East First Team selection, and is probably best known for “The Run” against No. 2 Miami during the 2003 season.

The tailback was drafted in 2004 by the Atlanta Falcons, and he was in the NFL through the 2007 season.

UFTL competed in its first non-club football season in 2021, playing to an 0-7 record. The Eagles compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association.