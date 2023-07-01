MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former WVU running back Quincy Wilson has a new coaching opportunity in the Mountain State. Wilson announced on Saturday that he is the new running backs coach at Fairmont State.

“God I thank you for your many blessings! Excited for this next chapter and to be joining Fairmont State football as the new Rb coach!! I can not Thank Coach Woodman enough for this opportunity,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Weirton, West Virginia, native is no stranger to the Mountain East Conference. Prior to his stint as the head coach at the University of Fort Lauderdale, Wilson spent the previous four seasons as the associate head coach, running backs coach and director of football operations at West Virginia State University. His coaching career started at fellow MEC member Glenville State.

Wilson was a standout player for Weir High School, where he tied J.R. House for the Kennedy Award in 1998. He is also one of just a handful of players in West Virginia high school football history to rush for 6,000 yards in his high school career.

As a Mountaineer, he was an All-Big East First Team selection and was drafted in 2004 by the Atlanta Falcons.

Fairmont State opens the 2023 football season on August 31 when it welcomes Bloomsbury. Wilson will square off against his former team, WVSU during week eight.