West Virginia’s Madisen Smith (30) brings the ball up the court in transition against Texas Tech on Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo Sam Coniglio)

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith and redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson, along with coach Dawn Plitzuweit, will represent the West Virginia University women’s basketball team at the 2022 Big 12 Conference Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tuesday’s event will be streamed live on Big 12 Now, with Plitzuweit and Smith scheduled to join the broadcast between 3:30-4 p.m. ET. Additionally, a question-and-answer session with Plitzuweit, Quinerly, Smith and Watson will be broadcast separately on Big 12 Now and is set for 4:40 p.m.

The Mountaineers also will participate in other events and activities on Tuesday in Kansas City, including one-on-one interviews with SiriusXM, Big 12 Junior Reporters, Turner Sports/NCAA.com and other local and national media outlets.

West Virginia begins its 2022-23 campaign on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Mountaineers play host to Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum for an exhibition contest. Tipoff against the Falcons is set for 2 p.m.

WVU officially opens the season on Thursday, Nov. 10, against USC Upstate. The Mountaineers and Spartans are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip inside the Coliseum.